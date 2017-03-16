When Justin Trudeau took Ivanka Trump to a Broadway show, the internet decided it was a date

Last night, Justin Trudeau escorted Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, to Come From Away, a Broadway musical (by way of Toronto) about a group of Newfoundlanders who are forced to care for thousands of stranded airline passengers when their flights are unexpectedly grounded at Gander International Airport on 9/11. The PM’s decision to bring Ivanka along was, no doubt, at least partly about diplomacy. One-on-one time with the president’s favourite offspring is valuable: it’s a way of building a friendly relationship with the upper echelons of the U.S. government, without any of the awkwardness of a meeting with the man himself. Plus, it couldn’t possibly hurt to expose a member of the Trump family to an uplifting story about making outsiders feel welcome, given the president’s demonstrated difficulty with that whole concept.

Ivanka famously cast some sultry glances at Trudeau during his trip to Washington in February, and now the idea that she secretly lusts for him has gained meme status. She’s married, and there’s no reason to believe anything is actually going on between her and the PM. Even so, when pictures of the two together at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre started to circulate online, a lot of Twitter users just couldn’t help but allow their imaginations to run wild.

Justin Trudeau’s official tweet about the show notably contains no mention of Ivanka whatsoever:

Last night, we celebrated the people of Gander on Broadway at #ComeFromAway. Wonderful, moving show – congratulations to the cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/5xBzBYee7R — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2017

How right you are:

Not enough tweets for my taste are calling Justin and Ivanka's Broadway attendance a date yet. I know morning will bring me sweet relief. pic.twitter.com/wMQkYRClUh — Nasty Jamie 🍝 (@bunnyfem) March 16, 2017

A contingent of Twitter people have decided that Ivanka’s outing with the PM amounts to a betrayal of her husband, senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner:

Jared Kushner when he found out Justin Trudeau took Ivanka to a Broadway play pic.twitter.com/QMboCunbBo — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 16, 2017

2017: the year internet dirtbags all decided to start using a Middle English insult as if it were a cool new putdown.

@SamSeder check out Justin Trudeau inviting Ivanka out to Gander Broadway show last night, possibly cucking Jared… — zack pierce (@Zeepees) March 16, 2017

Probably not:

ivanka really about to divorce her husband for justin trudeau — BBM Baby (@ceIestiaIity) March 16, 2017

Some people evidently think Trudeau and Ivanka make a cute couple:

Justin and Ivanka had their first date! Adorable. https://t.co/R6R67OZ7lV — Rogue Rach H (@__wanderlusting) March 16, 2017

I saw Ivanka on her date with Justin Trudeau. They're a cute couple — bitter pop tart 🍀 (@mcgshow) March 16, 2017

Ivanka and Justin sitting in a tree… — rod snyder (@rcsnyderphoto) March 16, 2017

Others are a little disturbed by the implications of the pair’s apparent friendliness:

Justin Trudeau brought Ivanka Trump as his date to Broadway's Come From Away pic.twitter.com/0jbo0x6RbD — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) March 16, 2017

I'll say this now but don't hate me: Please God don't let Ivanka Trump be the downfall of PM Justin Trudeau. 😕it's just so weird. — Nav K. Gill (@NavKGill) March 16, 2017

And others just want it all to stop: