Inside Wet ‘n’ Wild, the GTA’s new $25-million water park

For the last two years, the 40-hectare water park formerly known as Wild Water Kingdom has been vacant. Slides collected dust, cabanas were vandalized and the wave pool was empty and dry. But this summer, the Brampton attraction has re-opened as Wet ’n’ Wild, under the new management of Premier Parks, which also owns and operates 15 other water parks. The owners spent $25 million sprucing up the place, refurbishing some of the existing attractions and installing some new thrills to bring the total number of rides to 15. Here, a look at the new digs.

The Krazy Kanuck is two-tiered slide. In four-person tubes, riders can zoom down a series of vortex loops:

Or a zero-gravity ascent up a curved wall:

Oh! Canada is not for the faint of heart. Riders enter standing pods and, after a three-second countdown, the the bottom drops out:

Which sends them plummeting down one of these steep chutes:

The Klondike Express lets four friends race each other down the colourful parallel slides:

Bear Footin’ Bay features more than 100 gizmos, gadgets and interactive stations for kids to play with, including a gigantic, swinging coconut that occasionally soaks everyone in its vicinity:

The Muskoka Soakah is a leisurely river ride that winds around the water park:

Coconut Cove is a licensed area where parents can unwind with a margarita:

Burgers, fries, pizza and ice cream are also on the menu:

The wave pool features ten settings, ranging from gentle ripples to surfable tsunami:

General admission is $37.95, though anyone under four feet can get in for $27.95. Children under two are free: