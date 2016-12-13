Inside Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario’s boho camp wedding in California

After an almost three-year engagement, beloved Torontonian and Suits star Patrick J. Adams and Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario finally got hitched in a two-day celebration at Rancho Dos Pueblos, near Santa Barbara. By celebrity wedding standards, the glamping-style fest was incredibly laid-back. The 200 guests included co-stars Lucy Hale and Gabriel Macht as well as a local Toronto shopkeeper. (Adams’ onscreen fiancée, Meghan Markle, a.k.a. Prince Harry’s ladylove, reportedly skipped out because she didn’t want her royal romance to overshadow their big day, and went shopping and did yoga instead.) They slept in canvas tents, partied around campfires and sported cozy onesies. Everyone even had to shower in outdoor communal washrooms. Here, some of the best snapshots from the rustic weekend affair.

The pair and their best pals arrived at the ranch grounds in a school bus, a re-modelled 1982 Bluebird that Adams bought and took to Burning Man in 2010. The weekend’s hashtag, #FortDay2016, referenced their adorable tradition of building pillow forts together:

The bus roof was definitely drone-friendly:

Inside looked pretty comfy, with HBC blankets and photos of the couple adorning the walls:

Upon arrival, the couple gave their guests an orientation and a mandate to have “the greatest weekend”:

The accommodations included canvas tents, Muskoka chairs and campfires (the scene looked a little different the next morning):

Inside, the tents were probably a little fancier than the ones you slept in at summer camp:

Campers were given a collection of necessities to survive the weekend, including Coola sunscreen, Bkr water bottles and Camp Brand tuques. Ketchup chips and Wayhome caps were distinctly Canadian additions:

According to Hello, Friday’s dinner came courtesy of food trucks, followed by a 25-act talent show. The next day, the couple unwound with some archery:

They also lounged with friends on the grass:

The bus was also used to transport some rowdy groomsmen to the ceremony. Campers weren’t above helping push it out of the mud when it got stuck (a potentially tipsy driver may have been the culprit):

After the woodland ceremony (they were apparently married by playwright Bill Cain), the bride and groom took photos by the ocean. Bellisario wore a boho bridal dress from Barcelona-based designer Cortana and a crown from L.A. label Amaroq (she later changed into a sparkly gold number). Adams’ navy three-piece suit was by Ralph Lauren:

The bride didn’t seem too fazed by the ton of leaves that got caught in her train (the next day, her pals helped her rescue the piece):

Lucy Hale attended with stylist David Stanwell and production coordinator Allison Neeven:

And here’s Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams:

The post-wedding dinner, held outside under strings of lights, looked positively magical:

Their first dance was to “Wonderwall”:

The couple’s red velvet cake was topped by 3D-printed figurines:

Later on, the dance party got a little wild:

In lieu of gifts, the couple asked guests to donate to the David Suzuki Foundation and SickKids: