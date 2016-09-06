First-year George Brown students—some from as far away as Japan—inaugurated Frosh Week by moving into the college’s new dormitory in the West Don Lands on Saturday. The next few weeks will inevitably be a blur of parties and ill-advised hookups, but, on day one, everyone was still relatively wide-eyed and optimistic. We asked a few freshmen what they’re most excited about, now that they’ve slipped the parental leash—and also what they’ll miss most about home.

Marc Ah-Chi Kow

18, business marketing major from Brampton

What are you most excited about?

“You can go home at 2 a.m. and no one will say anything. Like, last night, I played ping-pong at 3 a.m. while someone else was up, cooking.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“Mom. She cooked my food and did my laundry. That was awesome. You know how much it costs to hire someone to do that? I already lost my $10 laundry card.”

Lauchlin Hill

21, child and youth care major from Huntsville

What are you most excited about?

“Absolute freedom. Being able to do whatever the hell I want. Yeah, there are deadlines at college—but still.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“Nothing. I worked 14 hours a day for four years to save up for college. Well, actually, I was half saving up for college, half figuring out what I wanted to do with my life. I would work my 7 a.m. shift as a carpenter, work out at the gym and then go work my other job as a waiter or bartender till 1 a.m. Oh, but I’ll miss my dog, Denver, and being surrounded by nature, since my home is right beside Algonquin Park.”

Trista Tang

17, finance major from China

What are you most excited about?

“I actually feel a little sad, because I will be leaving my friends at home for a long time. I miss them so much.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“My parents’ Chinese food.”

Madi Gibson

18, dance major from Red Deer

What are you most excited about?

“Meeting new people and having fun.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“My mom’s dinner every night. My cat, Zoie, and dog, Milo. I’m also going to miss my friends and family—my siblings don’t live at home, but at least they’re in Alberta.”

Jayla Rose

18, fashion business major from Ottawa

What are you most excited about?

“Being able to come home whenever I want. Having freedom.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“I guess, like, having food made for me and not having to do groceries. Also, a big comfy bed.”

Justin Zanella

18, architectural technology major from Orangeville

What are you most excited about?

“I don’t know. Just exploring everything on my own and figuring out how to live my life.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“Probably having family around the house all the time.”

Noah Humphries

18, business administration and accounting major from Lambton Shores

What are you most excited about?

“I’m not too sure. I’m really interested in seeing the difference between when I’m on my own and when I’m relying on my parents. I’m excited to pursue my career. For my job in accounting, I want to be the best at what I do.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“Nice dinners and sleeping in.”

Shelby Boydell

18, business administration and marketing major from Burlington

What are you most excited about?

“Probably having more independence, learning how to live on my own, growing up and seeing how that goes. And meeting new people and making new friends.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“Being with my family. Oh, and my mom and dad cooking for me.”

Monica Takao

18, hospitality major from Japan

What are you most excited about?

“I want to cook my own food. I didn’t do that in Japan. And I want to go shopping on my own, so I can learn more English.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“My mom, who is still in Japan. My dad will stay here. I’ll also miss Japanese food.”

Simran Sandhu

18, pre–health science major from Mississauga

What are you most excited about?

“Freedom and independence. I won’t have my parents babying me anymore. This is my first chance to make my life and do whatever I want to do. I’m also excited to meet new people. I’ve been around the same crowd since middle school.”

What will you miss most about living at home?

“Home-cooked food—because I don’t know how to cook. And always being with family and siblings.”