Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I get my neighbour to clean all the dog poop off his balcony?

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I get my neighbour to clean all the dog poop off his balcony?

By |  

By |  

My husband and I live in a condo, and one of the owners below us (one floor down, one door over) lets his dog do his business on their balcony. He rarely cleans it up, so there’s usually a week’s worth of number twos festering at any given time. Whenever we go out for a smoke, the view and stench are atrocious. I’ve already left a note on his door to no avail. What should my next move be?

—Whine of Doody, Liberty Village

Face-to-face conversations generally make a stronger impression than  passive-aggressive notes. Pay your neighbour a visit and politely explain that turning his balcony into a giant litter box ruins your al fresco experience. If that doesn’t change anything, file  a complaint with your condo board. While some boards are notoriously inept, many have rules about exactly what items are allowed on residents’ balconies—and a mountain of poop isn’t likely to be one of them.

Send your questions to the Urban Diplomat at urbandiplomat@torontolife.com

Topics: Condos dogs Urban Diplomat

More Urban Diplomat

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Should I report the guy who hit me with his car door to the police?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Do I have to feed organic food to my kid’s friend?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Am I a terrible person if I don’t chip in for a colleague’s baby gift?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I get my neighbours to stop feeding feral cats?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: Can I yell at parents for letting their kids block my view at concerts?

Life

Dear Urban Diplomat: How do I tell my girlfriend that I don’t want her paying for all my meals?