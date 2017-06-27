Dear Urban Diplomat: I caught my boss watching porn. What now?

Dear Urban Diplomat: I caught my boss watching porn. What now?

Two weeks ago, I was working late, and I popped into my boss’s office to say good night. As I entered, I caught him streaming a video of the, er, erotic variety. He slammed his laptop shut, I quickly said goodbye, and we never spoke of it again. Since then, he’s been extremely awkward with me, avoiding our regular one-on-one meetings and refusing to make eye contact in the lunchroom, which is making me feel even more uncomfortable. How can I fix this?

—Natural Porn Killer, Cliffside

Here’s the naked truth: you can’t. For now, sit tight and hope that, in time, your boss quits acting like a weirdo. If he doesn’t, your options are limited. If you’re the kind of person who thinks watching porn at work is moronic but innocuous, muster up the courage to say you’re not offended by his adult activities and ask him if you can please just get past this. But if you think streaming anything less G-rated than cat videos should come with consequences, well, HR departments are filled with people who are trained to solve discomfiting problems like these. Contact yours.

Send your questions to the Urban Diplomat at urbandiplomat@torontolife.com