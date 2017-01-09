A bunch of people have feelings about Meryl Streep’s Canada shout-out during the Golden Globes

Life

At last night’s Golden Globes, Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech to blast president-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigration rhetoric. As she pointed out all the immigrants in the room, she eventually turned her attention to Ryan Gosling, the man of the evening for his leading role in La La Land. “Ryan Gosling,” she said, “like all the nicest people, is Canadian.” No person as famous as Streep can pay a compliment to Canada without it becoming a thing on Twitter, so here are a bunch of people who just couldn’t contain their emotions afterward.

There is a certain weariness about Canada getting all excited about compliments from famous foreigners:

Is it true that this country is addicted to validation from American celebrities and media outlets? Yeah, probably:

Among those who did appreciate the compliment, there was some confusion. Both Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling were nominated for awards, and apparently the world can only keep track of one Canadian named Ryan at a time:

Ryan Reynolds thanks you for your well wishes:

There’s a vocal contingent of hardcore Trump supporters who figure that if Streep likes Canada so much she should probably just move here. This is a solution many Canadians would support:

The Post’s Chris Selley had a hot take so hot that he had to invent a whole new word in order to communicate it:

While the Sun’s Sue-Ann Levy appreciated the sentiment, if not the context:

And everyone else was just happy:

