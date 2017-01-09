A bunch of people have feelings about Meryl Streep’s Canada shout-out during the Golden Globes

At last night’s Golden Globes, Meryl Streep used her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech to blast president-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigration rhetoric. As she pointed out all the immigrants in the room, she eventually turned her attention to Ryan Gosling, the man of the evening for his leading role in La La Land. “Ryan Gosling,” she said, “like all the nicest people, is Canadian.” No person as famous as Streep can pay a compliment to Canada without it becoming a thing on Twitter, so here are a bunch of people who just couldn’t contain their emotions afterward.

There is a certain weariness about Canada getting all excited about compliments from famous foreigners:

One Meryl Streep complimented 1 single fucking Canadian so that must mean we're all super nice omg Canada is so great omg omg — mike (@mikeandvikes) January 9, 2017

Is it true that this country is addicted to validation from American celebrities and media outlets? Yeah, probably:

Meryl Streep just mentioned Canada. Our Nation is now validated. #GoldenGlobes — Marco Sav (@MarcoSav93) January 9, 2017

Among those who did appreciate the compliment, there was some confusion. Both Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling were nominated for awards, and apparently the world can only keep track of one Canadian named Ryan at a time:

Also did no one notice Meryl references the wrong Ryan in her speech? Ryan Reynolds is from Canada, not Gosling. I laughed, bc I do it too. — mac💛 (@torimicaletti) January 9, 2017

Ryan Reynolds thanks you for your well wishes:

Meryl 's cheeky shoutout to Canada made me chuckle, too. Mind you, we can thank huggable ❤ Ryan Reynolds for that!😆 https://t.co/JGtkAdVnOS — Ursula Maxwell-Lewis (@YouTravel) January 9, 2017

There’s a vocal contingent of hardcore Trump supporters who figure that if Streep likes Canada so much she should probably just move here. This is a solution many Canadians would support:

Dear Meryl Streep. We voted AGAINST you Too!

Screw Off or move to Canada Sincerely,

The Winners in America pic.twitter.com/WRfcYzolRq — Jennifer❤️Trump🇺🇸 (@jenilynn1001) January 9, 2017

The Post’s Chris Selley had a hot take so hot that he had to invent a whole new word in order to communicate it:

Dear foreigners: Every time you hagiographize Canada you make it easier for Canadians to ignore serious problems. — Chris Selley (@cselley) January 9, 2017

While the Sun’s Sue-Ann Levy appreciated the sentiment, if not the context:

At least she said Canadians are the best. Courageous would have been: It's time for us to all unite and support the will of the voter. https://t.co/BMLJ8UYYCA — Sue-Ann Levy (@SueAnnLevy) January 9, 2017

And everyone else was just happy: