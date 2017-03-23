Life

Eight amazing archival photos from Toronto’s immigrant past

By |  

Toronto has always been a destination for immigrants and exiles, from European settlers and escaped American slaves to Syrian refugees and Trump dodgers. Settling in Toronto, an exhibition at the Market Gallery on display from March 25 to July 15, tells the story of new Canadians from all over the globe through video footage, oral histories, historical artifacts, letters and archival photographs. Here, a few of our favourite images from the show.

Photograph courtesy of Library and Archives Canada
Union Station • 1910

Toronto experienced a surge of immigration from eastern and southern Europe just before WWI.

 

Photograph courtesy of Library and Archives Canada
High Park • 1919

This shot of the Chinese-Canadian Boy Scouts was taken just before the government clamped down on Chinese immigration.

 

Photograph courtesy of City of Toronto Archives
Danforth Avenue • 1930

The Greco family ran an Italian food store on the Danforth. Sample price: 15 cents for a basket of apples.

 

Photograph courtesy of Archives of Ontario
Location unknown • 1919570

Hungarian immigrants arrived wearing ID tags. The diaspora grew after the country’s 1956 revolution.

 

Photograph courtesy of City of Toronto Archives
Terauley Street lodging house • 1913

Six Polish men shared this room in the Ward, a densely populated immigrant neighbourhood along the Yonge-University corridor between College and Queen.

 

Photograph courtesy of City of Toronto Archives
O’Neil playground • 1914

European children practised folk dances in public playgrounds to preserve their culture.

 

Photograph by Getty Images
Varsity Stadium • 1967

Toronto’s Caribbean community created the first Caribana parade as a gift to Canada for its centennial year.

 

Photography courtesy of Archives of Ontario
Ukrainian Labour Temple Association • circa 1924

A group of Ukrainian children in a mandolin orchestra pose for a class photo.

Topics: Immigration Photo Essay Refugees Settling in Toronto

